I dare ‘small boy’ Wontumi to make a mistake – Ken Agyapong booms at Showdown rally

Kennedy Agyapong and Chairman Wontumi

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central has taken on Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Agyapong, who is also a flagbearer hopeful in the party’s November 4 presidential primaries has accused Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, of being a small boy but who deploys rogue tactics in politics.



Agyapong’s tirade on Wontumi was during his September 30, 2023 showdown walk that took place in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



He lamented instances where Wontumi has used or caused his media platforms to be used to attack leading party officials, especially the person of former trade minister Alan Kyerematen, who recently resigned from the NPP.



“I dare Wontumi to make a mistake and he will see men in this country, he will see men in Ghana. You operate a radio and TV station to insult elderly people.



“I dare Wontumi to come here and deny, he was a full-blooded Alan supporter and I convinced him to switch to the side of President Akufo-Addo. You can support Akufo-Addo or Vice President Bawumia but don’t insult,” Agyapong told the mammoth crowd.

On attacks on the person of Alan, Agyapong stated: “Alan is being insulted on Wontumi’s station. Wontumi is just a small boy, he is a small boy.



"It is sad that Wontumi and five chairmen – from four northern regions and the Volta Region – have turned the National Council into a hooliganism group,” he added.



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





KENNEDY SHAKES KUMASI: Wontumi is a small boy. I dare him. I will give him a showdown. - Kennedy Agyapong pic.twitter.com/zKOIzVbTXn — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) September 30, 2023

