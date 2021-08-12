I destroyed an innocent man and I’m so sorry – Allotey Jacobs confesses

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has expressed regret over some comments he made against former President John Agyekum Kufuor while he was speaking for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"It's a fact and I want to meet him personally to apologize to him...in my political journey, I destroyed an innocent man and I apologize for it" Allotey Jacobs confessed in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM.



He indicated because the NDC wanted to win the elections, the party faithful had to speak ill of the then president in 2008 so that Ghanaians would know that the NPP party was destroying the country.



"I honestly regret my actions because karma is real..." Allotey Jacobs stressed.

Listen to the video below:



