‘I did not benefit from Airport hostel land’ – Abu Sakara tells Captain Smart

Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster

Dr Michael Abu Sakara Foster, a former CPP flagbearer, has refuted allegations that he benefited from plot no 3 at the Airport hostel site.

According to him, he has never owned any plot at the Airport hostel site as being speculated by the media.



Captain Smart disclosed on his show on Onua TV that some individuals bought state lands within the Airport residential area for as low as GH¢20,000.



“I also see a name on the list; Georgina Wood, she bought land at Airport for GH¢20,000. I also see Dr. Abu Sakara on the list, plot number 3 was sold to him at GH¢ 20,000. Freddie Blay bought plot number 4 for GH¢ 20,000. Plot number 5 was sold to Dr and Mrs Kwakye Ashon, plot number 6 to Akua Kuenyehia, plot number 7 to Emelia Odei, plot number 8 to Akwasi Osei.



“. . .Nana Kwabena Oduro and Adwoa Brago they have .2 acres of land at Ridge and they bought it at GH¢1000… Samson Kwaku Boafo bought .42 acres of land at Ridge at GH¢ 1000...Prof Yaw Boafo owns .46 acres of land, which he bought for GH¢ 1000… Charles Osei has 5 acres of land at Ridge and he bought it at GH¢ 5000," he said in Twi.



In a reaction to Captain Smart’s claim, Dr Abu Sakara Foster stated in a statement copied to GhanaWeb that, the cancellation of the said allocation of plot no 3 Airport hostel did not result in a subsequent allocation of any government land as a replacement.

“My money was reimbursed and the transaction closed,” he said.



“I also refute your insinuation that I was party to some collusion to designate the land for residential purposes in order to benefit from the said allocation of a single plot of 90ft x 60ft. that is simply a ridiculous spin on the intended purchase of s single plot of land that began prior to 2000 and ended in 2017 with no plot purchased and monies I paid reimbursed at a greatly depreciated value. This can hardly be called favoured treatment of my person as a member of any special group,” Dr Michael Abu Sakara Foster stated further in his statement.



Dr Abu Sakara noted, “the said allocation at plot no 3 Airport hostel was a replacement for land that I purchased four years previously at Giffard Road as part of the in-filling scheme at Cantonments. Lands Commission was also unable to deliver on both that completed purchase and its subsequent replacement at the said allocation at no 3 Aiport hostel.”



