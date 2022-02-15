I did not resign from SIGA, my contract was not renewed – Asabee reveals

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, alias Asabee

Former Director-General (DG) of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Stephen Asamoa Boateng has revealed that he did not resign from his position as claimed by some persons.

In November last year, while addressing the closing session of a three-day retreat organized by SIGA, for Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), their Deputies, and Board Chairpersons of state-owned agencies at Kwahu-Nkwatia in the Eastern Region, Mr. Asamoah-Boateng commended the CEOs for supporting him to bring the Authority thus far.



He subsequently reportedly announced his resignation from the entity to allow him to contest in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Executive election for the National Chairman position.



But speaking on NET2 Television monitored by MyNewsGh.com months after he quit the job, the former Information Minister disclosed that his one-year contract was never renewed by the presidency.



“I was on contract and you know that I am over 60 years…I am 63 years old so I am not a child but I do my exercise reason I look younger. My contract expired and I pleaded with the President to add me another year.

"Mr Joseph Cudjoe, the Minister of Public Enterprises wrote a letter to the presidency to that effect. But towards June 2021 I was not hearing any response from them so I met the Chief of Staff and told her I would not be coming back to work since my contract was nearing expiration”, he revealed.



According to him, he was given additional three months which elapsed in September 2021 contrary to media reports suggesting he had resigned.



“I was given a three-month extension that ended on the 17th of September 2021. I was aware it would not be renewed considering the mutual agreement we had. So, it is not true I resigned. Those reports are inaccurate,” he clarified.