I didn’t come from America to destroy Ghana’s education system – Adutwum replies critics

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Education Minister Yaw Adutwum has responded to claims that he is destroying the education sector in Ghana.

According to him, he won’t leave the United States of America where he was helping to change the education system and come to his country to destroy the system here.



Adutwum was speaking at the Meet The Press session at the Information Ministry when he made this known.



To him, he acknowledges that he may step on toes and also make some mistakes but he never has the intention of destroying the education sector in Ghana.



“When I hear people say what’s he doing, I say what am I doing? We are working because we have to work, I won’t leave what I’m doing in America to come to Ghana and play around, we were doing some serious work in Los Angeles and President came there and said come and help me change the education system, left my schools with over 200 staff to come and I’m coming here to play around? I’m coming here to mess up the education system?

If I can improve America’s education system, I will help uplift my nation’s education system any single day. So I may make some mistakes but I tell you, we want to change this system. I will step on some toes but I want to change this system,” he said.



The second year in office has been one that has been marred by strikes by Teacher Unions paramount of which is that of UTAG that is going into its third week.



UTAG has insisted that until their demands are met, they will not return to the classrooms and if they are forced, they cannot promise the quality of education.