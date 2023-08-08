I didn’t believe it – Muntaka reacts to ‘mother’ Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen millions

Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka

Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, the Member of Parliament for Asawase has reacted to the raging issue of missing millions from the home of former sanitation minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

The MP who described the former minister as a ‘mother’ during the time she was Bantama MP, said he initially refused to believe the news when it first reached him.



Even in the face of charge sheet, he asked if the document was not doctored or forged until he was convinced of its veracity.



“Initially when I heard it, I didn’t believe it, I thought it was the usual thing that we do to each other, just tell lies and escalate and exaggerate them until someone was showing me a court document,” he told Bridget Otoo on the August 7 edition of the On-On-One show.



“And I was like, are you really sure? … I still had my doubt that Hon Cecilia Dapaah, my former colleague, remember she represented Bantama and we were all in this chamber and I called her mother because we were all in the Ashanti Caucus, we respect each other.”



Muntaka stressed that as a minister, her committee always complained of lack of funds but that it was contradictory that she was keeping as much money in her house.

“When she comes into this House, sometimes her committee complains that there is nothing, there is nothing, there is nothing. Will all this there is nothing and there is this thing in your house, it looks contradictory for me, seriously,” he stressed.



He posed questions relative to the risks that came with keeping such monies in the house before taking a swipe at some of the politicians who were criticizing the embattled former MP.



“Why do you keep such large chunks of money in the house? Let’s assume without admitting that these monies are genuinely and sincerely acquired. What if that house got burnt, what if armed robbers came into the house… is it not safer in the bank?



“Let me admit, a lot of people who are equally screaming and saying things…you will be shocked that they are equally keeping the same kind of monies in their homes,” he added.



The Chronicle Newspaper on June 20 broke the news of missing monies and other valuables from the home of Cecilia Dapaah.





