I didn’t engage in vote-buying, money sharing during Assin North by-election – Ntim Fordjour

Deputy Minister for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour

The Deputy Minister for Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, has vehemently denied allegations of engaging in vote-buying and money sharing during the recent Assin North by-election in the Central Region.

Ntim Fordjour, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South, therefore, urged the public to disregard the allegations supposedly being propagated by Joshua Akamba, the former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“My attention has been drawn to a false and malicious allegation made by Joshua Akamba on your show yesterday.



“I wish to state categorically that I never engaged in vote buying neither did I share money or goods before or during Assin North by-election,” parts of the statement read.



The Deputy Education Minister in a statement on Friday, June 30, told the former NDC National Organiser to apologise and retract the statement he made.



Meanwhile, the leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed the accusations of inducement during the by-election.

According to Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the NPP, the claims, which are being championed by the NDC, are as false.



Responding to Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC's National Communications Officer, who made the allegations in a media interview, Ahiagbah remarked, "Sammy went on a little run there to talk about lies and government inducement or party inducement, you see, those things are just not true."



Ahiagbah expressed concern about future elections if political parties continued to spread falsehoods like the NDC did, and he challenged the NDC to address the alleged lies propagated by the NPP during their campaigns.



Ahiagbah further accused the NDC of disseminating lies in their central campaign message to the constituents.



He cited the NDC's claim that voting for the NPP's opponent, James Gyakye Quayson, would lead to the legalization of LGBTQ rights in Ghana as a blatant falsehood.

