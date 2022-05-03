I didn’t make excuses for ‘dumsor’, I fixed it – Mahama

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

COVID-19 pandemic, Russia Ukraine War cause of current economic challenges - Bawumia



Former president, John Dramani Mahama, has said that he never shifted blame to any persons or events during the prolonged power crisis the country faced when he was president.



Mahama said that rather than blaming the lack of investment in the energy sector by successive governments, he accepted the responsibility for the energy crisis, which was popularly dubbed ‘dumsor’, and fixed it.



“It is inconceivable that any leader in these times of crisis and hardships would seek to shirk responsibility, absolve himself of blame, and fail woefully to show leadership. It is the duty of leaders to acknowledge problems, take responsibility and move swiftly to address them as I did when confronted with the power challenges in my time.



“I could have conveniently blamed the age-old underinvestment in the energy sector, but I was acutely aware that Ghanaians did not elect me to complain and blame others for problems, so I moved to fix it. And I fixed it,” he said at the National Democratic Congress’s ‘Ghana at a Crossroads’ event.