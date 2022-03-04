I didn’t say Adwoa Safo said we should not call her – Majority Leader clarifies

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has clarified that he never said Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, told him not to call her again.



In an interview with Neat FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said that he informed the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, that conversation with Dome Kwabenya MP stretches because it takes days for her to reply to his messages.



Joseph Osei-Owusu is reported to have said that Adwoa Safo told the Majority Leader not to call her again, but rather send her text messages.

“Nowadays, the behaviour of the media is worrying … you make statements and the media write them in a way which pleases their storyline and you have to spend the whole day correcting reports.



“I don’t know what Osei said that led to the media report that Adwoa Safo said I should not call her again, nothing like this happened. I told him that I have been chatting with Adwoa Safo, but nowadays when I send chats, it takes three to four days for her to reply, which stretches our discussion, that is what I said,” the MP said in Twi translated by GhanaWeb.



He reiterated, “I do not know how the first deputy speaker reported the matter for the media to report him as such.”



The Dome Kwabenya MP (Member of Parliament) has been absent from parliament since December 2020. This has led to calls for her seat to be declared vacant to pave the way for a by-election to elect a new parliamentary representative for the area.



Sarah Adwoa Safo, who has been outside the country, has been accused by members of the New Patriotic Party of deliberately sabotaging government business by absenting herself from Parliament and her post as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.