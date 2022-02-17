I didn’t scandalise the judiciary – Sosu tells judges

Francis-Xavier Sosu

The Madina MP has responded to the bench

He stated, he has not scandalised them



Francis-Xavier Sosu has been dragged before the GLC over his ‘political judges’ comment



Francis-Xavier Sosu, MP for Madina, has stated that he did not scandalise the Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG) with his ‘political judges’ comment.



According to him, the content and context of his ‘political judges’ comment have been misconstrued by the AMJG.



Francis-Xavier Sosu has been dragged before the General Legal Council (GLC), the body that regulates the Legal Profession in Ghana, after making some pronouncements against judges recently.



AMJG said it found the utterances by the Madina MP, himself a lawyer, as an unprovoked attack on the judiciary and has filed an official complaint against him before the GLC.

“The questions the association will like to ask Sosu are, who is a political judge, who determines who is a political judge and by what criteria is the determination made? Who are the so-called political judges who are going to be dealt with?



“The association considers this statement of Honorable Sosu as deliberate and calculated to create disaffection for the judiciary, an attempt to scandalize the judiciary and judges, we condemn the said the statements in no terms.



“The association takes a serious view of the statement and considers it very unprofessional from a lawyer and an unprovoked attack on the judiciary.



“Having regards to the seriousness with which the AMJG takes this statement and its potential to do undue damage to the image of the judiciary, the association is lodging a formal complaint against Sosu to the General Legal Council immediately for his unprofessional utterances,” Justice Henry Kwofie, President of the AMJG said.



Francis-Xavier Sosu had warned judges against being partisan. He said the judges who become political in the line of their work would be treated as politicians.



Speaking to TV3 during the ‘Yentua’ demonstration on Thursday, February 10, Sosu said, “I am begging you, if you make yourself a political judge, you will be treated as a political judge.

“What it means is that when you become partisan as a judge remember that your tenure of office as a judge will run with the political party that you favour. Let that be clear because political power is very transient, positions are not possessions so people will come, people will go,” he added.



Responding to the statements by AMJG, the NDC MP stated in a TV3 reportage:



“Let me unequivocally say that I respectfully respond to the release at the peril of my own career as a lawyer and have come to realise at this point in my life that I must stand up to my convictions.



“The release will not stop me from my continuous critique of the Judiciary when need be. After all, one of the tools by which citizens can demand accountability of the Judiciary is through public criticism. As a Member of Parliament and speaking in that capacity, I have every right to demand that our judiciary be devoid of political influence.”



Francis-Xavier Sosu stressed, “I am highly disappointed with the content of the Statement because the Association clearly misconstrued the content and the context of my statement. For the avoidance of doubt, my statement was indeed DELIBERATE AND WELL THOUGHT OUT except that contrary to their assertion, it was NEVER AN ATTEMPT TO SCANDALISE THE JUDICIARY.”