I didn’t succumb to my situation - The story of a visually impaired software engineer

A visually impaired software engineer, Gyawu Eritten Kwame, has shared his story on how as a blind person he didn’t let his situation prevent him from achieving his dreams.

Gyawu Eritten Kwame, despite his situation, has become a software engineer and through hard work and perseverance, he has established a number of software for some companies as well as a visually impaired community for persons with disabilities.



In an interview with Kofi TV, he explained how he became blind and how it almost destroyed his life and future.



According to him, he wasn’t born blind.



Gyawu narrated that during his formative years, he was very brilliant in school and also liked to draw adding that he mostly drew for people in his community.



He further explained that, he was met with an unfortunate incident somewhere in 2009 while playing football with his colleagues. He noted that while they were playing, something dropped into his eyes and that marked the beginning of his new life as a blind person.

“ I wasn’t blind and could see very well when my mother gave birth to me. I became blind in 2009 when through football and this happened when I returned to my grandmother’s place.”



Eritten Kwame also discussed how the situation affected every aspect of his life including his academics.



He told the host that he was sent to the school of the blind in Benkyem. He said it was rough for him at the beginning when he arrived at the school. It took time for him to adjust to this new way of academics to the extent that he couldn’t spell certain words.



He added that, what saved him from his grief was the bible and a comment once made by Apostle Kwadwo Safo.



He explained, “I went to the school for the blind in Benkyem and because of the sadness that engulfed me, I couldn’t perform well in school. There was a time when I was asked to spell the word meat and it will surprise you that I began with the letter F and this was all because of the pain I was feeling”.

“I was able to get my self back when one day, I asked my senior to give me his bible in exchange for a phone my mother gave me and that was how I was able to get my life back”.



Gyawu Eritten Kwame has been able to complete Junior high school, senior high school and is now in the university currently studying political science. He mentioned in the interview that the political science is just a programme he wants to graduate with but his main objective is to become a software engineer which he has already began.



Achievements



Eritten Kwame developed interest in computer when his mother bought him one and through that, he started to read and learn more about the computer and through that, he began programming and that was how he became a software engineer.



It wasn’t easy for him because of his situation but he didn’t give up.

As a software engineer, some of the things he has achieved include



He has been able to learn 37 programming languages which is uses to work.



He has created software for some hotel companies such as Alisa Hotel.



He has achieved twenty- one (21) certificates.



He has an outline platform called eye black music.

He has created a computer community for persons with disability to help anyone interested in such area get information from there.



Gyawu Eritten Kwame advised anyone who is going through similar issue not to give up because there’s hope and also advised the public to go to the hospital anytime, they’re sick and not go to see any pastors because of what he went through in the hands of some pastors.



