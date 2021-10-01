I discovered Sammy Gyamfi; I brought him to Accra - NDC's Solomon Nkansah

Former communications officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Solomon Yaw Nkansah has revealed that he is the one who discovered the current communications head of the party(NDC) Sammy Gyamfi.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on 'HardBall' - a political talk show hosted by Kwabena Owusu on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, Solomon Nkansah said:



"I'm the one who discovered Sammy Gyamfi...he was part of my communication team members of the party in Kumasi...I met him in Sunyani during the funeral service of the late Kwesi Oppong Ababio. I'm the one who advised him to relocate to Accra in order to get the media hype; that is why I feel overly satisfied because our communication department has been settled...but the major challenge facing the party is organisation."



Upon persuasion to compare Sammy Gyamfi's administration and that of his, the NDC stalwart unequivocally affirmed that:



"Yes, Sammy Gyamfi is doing better than me because there should be progress...a teacher will teach a student then he or she will become a doctor; so I am not perturbed he is doing better than me."

The outspoken former Communications officer of the NDC emphasised that Sammy Gyamfi's success exonerates the resplendent work he did for the party during his reign.



He urged the hierarchy of the NDC party to give him more responsibilities in order for him to unearth other great persons like Sammy Gyamfi to help the party to win power in 2024.



Watch excerpts of the interview below:



