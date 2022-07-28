I divorced my wife after DNA proved that my child was not mine - Ex-military officer reveals

DJ Nyaami and Francis Agyei

Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian veteran, Francis Agyei has revealed that his wife cheated on him while on a peacekeeping mission and took care of the child for years without knowing that he was not the biological father.

In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Mr. Agyei disclosed that he got a text message from a man who claimed to be the biological father of his child. Eventually, a DNA test proved indeed that he was not the father.



“Before then, he had reported it to the Nima police station, and we went to trial. We had to perform a DNA test, and the results proved that I was not the father. She had to leave my house. Family and friends started making fun of me,” he recounted.



Moreover, Frank mentioned that his wife used to get midnight calls and texts from the biological father. However, he sent Frank a text one day revealing him as the father of his child.

“She lied that he was just a friend to her, and she was eight months pregnant at the time. I met him with my wife once. She had just delivered at the time, so it didn’t bother me. We even shook hands and spoke for a while. Soon after, he sent me a message that he is the father,” he added.



According to Mr Agyei, he resigned from his job as a Staff Sergeant a few days after he found out.



“I didn’t know what the devil will make me do. So I immediately surrendered my guns and other things,” Frank said.