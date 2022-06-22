I do not believe in ‘breaking the 8,’ I believe in winning power - Ayikoi Otoo

National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joseph Nii Ayikoi Otoo

National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joseph Nii Ayikoi Otoo, has said that even though he is not a strong proponent of the ‘break the eight’ mantra of the party, he believes that the party can win the next general elections.



According to him, the only challenge that currently stands between the party and a victory in the 2024 elections is its ability to tell Ghanaians what it has done to improve their livelihood, assaseradio.com reports.



“I do not necessarily believe in ‘breaking the 8,’ I believe in winning power. Should the NPP win power in 2024, it can only be done through proper communication of the records of government’s successes in the face of the people.

“I believe that there is a big communication gap in the government. The achievements of the party need to be better communicated; we must empower our communication wings. In government, you can’t campaign on change, it must be on your achievements and that must be communicated well,” he is quoted to have said in an interview on Asaase Radio.



Ayikoi Otoo, who is a former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, stated that the party’s current communication machinery was not effective to tell Ghanaians its success story.



“To achieve this, you need a strong communication wing who will tell our story to the general populace. So far, I’m not seeing that. It’s not that party communicators are not doing their jobs, they’ve not been empowered,” he said.



Ayikoi Otoo is one of seven people who have picked up forms to contest for the National Chairmanship position of the NPP.



The other aspirants are Prof Christopher Ameya Akumfi, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Stephen Asamoah-Boateng (a.k.a Asabee), Sammy Crabbe, Akwasi Osei Adjei and George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah.

The seven aspirants were vetted on Monday, June 20, 2022. The elections for the National Executive is slated for July 15 to July 17, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



