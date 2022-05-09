I do not desire military rule – Oliver Vormawor

Convener and Community Mobilizer for the #FixTheCountry campaign, Oliver Barker-Vormawor

The Convener and Community Mobilizer for the #FixTheCountry campaign, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has said he does not desire military government for the country.

In a comment on the current state of free speech and Ghana’s Democracy at a press forum in Accra, Oliver said that though he views Ghana’s current democracy as substandard, his views should not be translated as an endorsement for military rule.



“I do not desire military government for this country, and two ideas can coexist at the same time. And that I think that our democracy is substandard without calling for the military to rule Ghana,” he said.



Mr. Barker-Vormawor also believes the military as an institution has not acted in a manner worthy of manning the affairs of the country.

“As I do not believe that the military itself is an institution that has acted as a pillar in our democracy and that they continue to treat them as persons whom you have to be careful with, and if you create a taboo around an institution in a democracy then it’s not sufficient in the democracy.”



He further added that the military in a democratic state such as Ghana must be tolerant and that citizens should not live in fear of a potential military takeover.



Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor who has called the army ‘useless’ on a number of occasions is currently standing trial on charges of treason felony after he was arrested on February 11 at the Kotoka International Airport for some Facebook comments.