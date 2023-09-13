I do not discriminately arrest politicians for minor traffic infraction – IGP Dampare

IGP George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector General of Police, Dr Goerge Akuffo Dampare has reacted to the claim of indiscriminately arresting Politicians for minor traffic infractions, prompting a pointed inquiry during a Parliamentary Committee Session.

Facing the Committee’s scrutiny, the IGP calmly asserted, “I work in collaboration with my Officers at POMAB and Commanders nationwide.



"While it has been alleged that I have a tendency to apprehend Politicians for traffic offenses, it is important to clarify that I am not personally involved in any arrests. People are apprehended in accordance with the law by the respective Officers, not by me.” He stated.



According to Dr. Dampare, the Police force worked tirelessly to maintain order and safety and arrests were made when warranted, always adhering strictly to the law.

Also, he emphasized that dedication to justice had permeated every level of the force, fostering an environment of fairness and impartiality.



IGP Dampare added that he continues to lead with integrity and transparency, emphasizing that everyone is equal before the law.