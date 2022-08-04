I do not influence recruitment at Asante Gold Corporation - Ogyeahoho Gyabi

The Paramount Chief of Sefwi-Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyabi ll

The Paramount Chief of Sefwi-Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyabi ll, has refuted claims of recruiting strangers instead of the indigenes into Asante Gold Corporation, a mining firm in Bibiani.

Some sections of the youth in the area have accused the Paramount Chief of extorting monies to recruit strangers into Asante Gold Corporation.



However, responding to the allegation levelled against him in an interview with the media, the Paramount Chief denied influencing any employment processes at the Asante Gold Corporation in Bibiani.



Ogyeahoho Gyabi II, who is also the President of the National House of Chiefs and a board member of GNPC, described the allegations as dirty politics, propaganda and palpable falsehood and challenged his accusers to provide evidence to their allegations.



He touched on issues, relating to health, education, and development, saying some projects had been done in the Municipality through him.



Ogyeahoho Gyabi cited the construction of a mechanised borehole at Pataboso, a 12-seater pour-flash toilet facility at Sefwi –Tanoso and the construction of a two-storey building for Bibiani Nursing Training College at Bibiani- Kwamekrom, which is expected to be converted to a satellite campus for UMaT as some of the projects.

The others were a six-unit classroom block at Queen's Senior High School at Sefwi -Anhwiaso, a 20-seater toilet facility at Bibiani market, a 20-seater toilet facility at Sefwi -Anhwiaso, an ultra-modern Science Laboratory and a six-unit classroom block at Bibiani Senior Technical School (BSTS) through his initiatives.



Ogyeahoho Gyabi implored the staff of the Bibiani government hospital, Divine Love hospital, DAKS Medical Center, Redanoso and other CHPS compounds in various communities within the Municipality to render proper services to the people.



On roads, he talked about the construction of Bibiani town roads and other feeder roads within the Municipality.



They include Subri-Nkwanta/Etwebo stretch, ongoing Asawinso, Merewa-Nkronua road, Aboduabo and Chine to Bibiani road.



Touching on education, Ogyeahoho Gyabi, said more than 10 brilliant students within the Bibiani Municipality had benefitted from the GNPC and Mines scholarship programme to study abroad and at home.

This, he said, had lessened the burden of many parents and guardians, saying that the monies meant for school fees could be used for other projects.



He said the many developmental projects that had been executed in Bibiani Municipality under his tenure as GNPC board member and President of the National House of Chiefs showed that he had the development of Bibiani at heart.



Ogyeahoho advised the youth in the Municipality to work hard for clean wealth and avoid engaging in ugly activities of money ritual as it tarnished the good image of Sefwi.