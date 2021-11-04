I do not support any gate – Builsa South DCE clears air on Fumbisi enskinment

Daniel Kwame Gariba, District Chief Executive for Builsa South

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

Daniel Kwame Gariba, the District Chief Executive for Builsa South has distanced himself from reports that suggest he is giving support to one of the gates as Fumbisi prepares to enskin a new chief.

The final funeral rites for the late chief of Fumbisi, Anyatuick Akanko, have been performed and preparations are being put in place by the Builsa traditional authority to enskin a new chief.



But even before processes of the enskinment begin, fingers are being pointed at Mr. Gariba who is serving the area for the second time as DCE, accusing him of throwing support behind an individual named Roger Akantagriwen Abolimbisa from one of the gates.



The accusers say the DCE is working, including paying visits to the seat of the paramountcy, to get the endorsement of the Overlord Nab Azantilow, for his preferred candidate.



But reacting to the accusations in a press release issued, Mr. Gariba denies having any business with the enskinment aside to ensure peace and security in the area before and after the conduction of the enskinment.



Mr. Gariba describes the accusations as falsehood being circulated with the intend to soil his reputation. He urged the public to disregard the accusation and threatens to sue anyone who continues to peddle such falsehood against him.



Part of Mr. Gariba statement reads; “It has come to my attention through several calls I have received from loved ones that some individuals within Fumbisi town are circulating some false information that I took Hon. Roger Akantagriwen Abolimbisa prior to my confirmation as DCE to the Overlord of the Builsa Traditional Area, Nab Azagsug Azantilow II to persuade the Overlord to Enskin, he Hon Roger as a Chief for the Fumbisi traditional area and in return same Hon Roger should help me to be confirmed as a DCE".

First of all, I wish to say that the story is not true, it's malicious, wicked, diabolic and a figment of someone's imagination, and the Overlord is my witness.



I wish to state without any doubt that, throughout my reign as a DCE in my first term, have never been to the Overlord with Hon. Roger Akantagriwen Abolimbisa and don't intend to go there with him any day in my second term as DCE for anything other than official reasons relating to my job as DCE for Builsa south.”



“It is strange and preposterous how anyone in the face of these glaring traditional realities would want to trade in falsehood so as to mar another person's hard-won reputation. I, therefore, urge all to treat the information with the highest level of contempt".



"It is important for me to state that as a DCE, I do not belong to any of the gates qualified to contest for the Throne, I, therefore, have no business showing a preference for one against another. I wish all the interested gates well and my job is to make sure that peace and security are ensured before, during and after the enskinment.



I wish to serve notice in conclusion that I will not hesitate to sue anyone that continues to peddle this malicious lie with the sole aim of soiling my image.”