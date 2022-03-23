I don’t belong to NDC, NPP or any other political party - Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta

Reggae artiste and Radio personality Blakk Rasta born Abubakar Ahmed has disclosed that he has no political affiliation.

According to him, over the years he has been critical of every government that comes because he seeks accountability for the country and not political parties.



Blakk Rasta was speaking on Accra-based Okay FM in an interview when he made this known.



He noted that in recent times, he has been accused of doing the bidding for a political party but truth is he has been criticizing different governments that have taken over the administration of Ghana.

“Blakk Rasta is a loose canon, when I speak, I speak out of emotions. Abeiku you’ve known me from when I first spoke in a microphone in Accra. You have supported me, you have pushed me and I’m grateful for that.



"But you have always known that Blakk Rasta does not change. That is how I’ve always been. So the young ones coming who think I’ve political leaning is because they don’t know me. When I started it was all fire and the fire hasn’t ceased,” he said.



He indicated that since the leaders of the country continue to steal from the masses, he won’t sit and sing romantic songs into their ears.