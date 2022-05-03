I don’t associate with Ghanaians here because they betrayed me - Switzerland-based Ghanaian

DJ Nyaami and Ghana-born Malian Mohammed Amuzu

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghana-born Malian Mohammed Amuzu has disclosed that he does not associate with Ghanaians or introduce himself as a Ghanaian in Switzerland.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Mohammed indicated that he had a bitter experience in a refugee camp in Italy. According to Mohammed, the Ghanaians in the refugee camp told lies about him to the authorities.



“They began spreading rumors that I was a Ghanaian and not a Malian because I told the immigration that I am a Malian. It was not a lie. That was another reason I was dismissed from the camp,” he said.



Mohammed told a story of how he blocked a Ghanaian after he realized that Mohammed had a Ghanaian background.

“I was playing Shatta Wale’s music, and he approached me. We exchanged contacts but later, I blocked him because I don’t want to associate with them anymore,” he added.



Speaking on his journey, Mohammed revealed that he entered Europe through Libya by sea. However, he left after he was dismissed and ended up in Switzerland.



While in Switzerland, he registered as a minor refugee, and later a Swiss family adopted him. The 22- year-old lives and works with the family. He earns about 4K Euros monthly.