I don't believe any MP will accept you as deputy Majority Leader - NPP MP replies Adwoa Safo

Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro MP, Sylvester Tetteh, has blasted Dome/Kwabenya MP, lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo over her conduct towards the New Patriotic Party(NPP).

Adwoa Safo, who is currently overseas, has refused to return to Parliament to help the Majority approve the e-levy.



According to Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central MP, she is sabotaging the NPP as she demands to be made the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament before she will come back to the House.



Reacting to Adwoa Safo's behavior, Hon. Sylvester Tetteh advised her to remember the hardwork and efforts that the NPP put into her election as a legislator and stop holding the party to ransom.



"It's the party's ticket that brought you to Parliament, so you should be grateful to the party first and be grateful to the President. We, in Parliament, are 138 and the people who voted for NPP are over 5 million, I don't think the President can give everyone an appointment in his eight-year tenure as a President. And so, if you are blessed to be given that opportunity, you must accord the President respect. You must respect Parliament, your leadership. You don't make further demands. The demands she is making, what it means, is that you are insulting all the Parliamentarians."



He also stated emphatically that none of the NPP MPs will accept lawyer Adwoa Safo to lead them in the House.

"I don't believe that any Member of Parliament will accept Adwoa as our Deputy leader in Parliament. No! If you cannot be led, you can't lead anybody," he emphasized.



He also dispelled speculations that the Dome/Kwabenya MP is incapacitated, a reason why she cannot return to the House.



"If someone tells me that Adwoa Safo is ill or something, I won't take that as an answer . . . I feel Adwoa Safo knows very well what she is doing'', he said.



Hon. Tetteh spoke on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' Wednesday morning.



