I don’t believe in ‘it's your turn’ slogan, I am ready to help Bawumia – Sammi Awuku

Director General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku

Director General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku has expressed support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general elections.

Awuku, who is also the former National Organizer of the NPP, stated that he does not believe in the “aduru woso” (it is your time) principle when it comes to choosing a flagbearer for the party.



Instead, he believes in selecting someone who can do the job well.



Speaking in an interview with Movement TV on April 17, 2023, he maintained that Dr. Bawumia possesses all the qualities needed to lead the party effectively.



According to him, the Vice President is accommodating, religiously tolerant, and humble.



“I have said that the Vice President is a personal friend, I think he possesses some values, some virtues that I believe if he wants to contest, and Ghanaians support him, he will go far.

“I don’t believe in the ‘aduru woso’ (it is your time) principle, every election goes with its own strength and whenever there is vacancy people fight for it, with his politics of inclusion, he draws everyone closer, you will also realize that he is tolerant religiously.



“This is a man that when you invite him to church programs he goes to, you will see him in the Mosque and in the Church, he doesn’t discriminate and he respects everyone also.



He emphasized that as a one-time organizer at the youth and national levels, he has an eye for successful mobilization and campaigning.



“When he consults, and the party opens nominations and he wants to go, I will support him if he comes to me for my support,” he said.



He added that Bawumia's leadership style has been evident in the various roles he has played in the party and the government.

Awuku's endorsement comes at a time when the NPP is yet to hold its primaries to select a flagbearer for the party ahead of the 2024 elections.







