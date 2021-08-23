I don’t believe in mentorship – Dr. Kwaku Oteng

Kwaku Oteng is the Founder of the Angel Group of Companies

The Founder and President of the Angel Group of Companies, Kwaku Oteng, has said that he does not believe in the idea of mentorship.

According to him, he believes in creating his own path rather than looking up to, or being coached by someone.



The business mogul made this known in an interview with The Vaultz Magazine.



He said “Honestly, I had no one like that. One thing I don’t do is to look up to anyone in life. The truth is I don’t like to repeat what others have done or are doing. I always want to do something unique so I can be recognized for my ingenuity.”

On what makes the businessman happy, he said he loves to see women driving and people dancing.



“What makes me happy the most is seeing someone dance, and I also admire seeing a lady drive,” he said.