I don’t believe in parliament to approve anti-gay bill – Pastor Belington

The founder and leader of Holy City Kingdom Embassy, Pastor Jackson Belington has expressed doubts about the possibility of parliament approving the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, Pastor Belington said he is compelled to believe that members of the House may be induced to vote against the bill when it comes up for approval.



“I thank Alban Bagbin but I feel disappointed in the NDC MPs. I salute Sam George though; I respect that man a lot but the other time they voted to approve some ministerial nominees after they had claimed they will not approve them. If the bill (anti-gay bill) is put up today, they will likely be induced to vote against it. I no longer believe them,” he said.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin recently called out the US Vice President, Kamala Harris for describing homosexuality as a human right during her visit to Ghana.



Speaking at a breakfast meeting with the clergy, Alban Bagbin took a swipe at Kamala Harris saying “I was so happy when I read that Pope Francis directed that no Reverend Father should celebrate over gay or lesbian marriage. Rome has spoken, and it’s final. Committee members that we refer the Bill to, don’t be intimidated by any person. Please let the report flow, we will be guided by our constitution, so what are you afraid of?”



The Speaker added, “as the Vice President of the USA, Kamala Harris did yesterday, these things should not be tolerated, that is undemocratic. What is democracy? That someone should have to dictate to me what is good and what is bad? Unheard of, because we have decided to devalue ourselves and go begging? Come on, we have more than enough. God has created more than enough for every person, the Bill will be passed.”

He also slammed President Akufo-Addo, saying he has no authority to intervene in the proposed anti-LGBTQ bill which is currently before Parliament.



“A word to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. There’s no way he can intervene. That answer he gave, wait until we pass it, and we will direct you to execute it, that is where you come in. In terms of the law which is part of the policy, we will finalise it, then the executive has the authority to implement it. Let’s get this clear,” he stated.



The anti-LGBTQ+ bill seeks to criminalise homosexuality and related activities.







GA/SARA