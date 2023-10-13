I don’t encourage coups, but don't provoke military to want to overthrow you – Nunoo-Mensah

Brig. Gen. Joseph Nunoo-Mensah is a former Chief of Defence Staff

A former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, has reiterated that he does not subscribe to military takeovers in a country.

He explained that the way out of any economic mess in a country should not end with a military takeover, however, he cautioned that leaders in political office should be mindful of not instigating soldiers to want to interfere in the governance of a state.



Speaking during a press conference in Accra recently, the former National Security Advisor stressed that solution is for political officeholders to live up to the expectations of those they govern.



“I don’t support military coups, as I’ve said, so, when they occur in our sub-region: Mali, Guinea, Niger, and ECOWAS says march and remove them from power, who should march? You march and we’ll follow you…



“I don’t encourage military to takeover power, I don’t do that, but when you are given power, manage the country in such a way that the military will not feel comfortable interfering with the government,” he said.



There have been a lot of conversations in recent months about whether or not Ghana is a likely candidate for a military coup d’état, informed by the few that have happened in some West African countries.

The recent economic hardships in the country, plus the continued protests by the citizenry against the government and what many describe as their mismanagement of the economy, have also added to these conversations.



Meanwhile, watch the story of Enoch, who has been on dialysis for 8 years, as he details his daily struggles, in this SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV video with host, Etsey Atisu, below:







AE/OGB