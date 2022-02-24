I don’t even talk to him – Okudzeto Ablakwa accuses Ken Agyapong of arguing ad hominem

Ablakwa accuses President Akufo-Addo of profligate living

Ablakwa begged me for money to contest NUGS president, says Kennedy Agyapong



North Tongu MP denies claims by Kennedy Agyapong



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has accused his colleague MP for Assin Central of having a habitual liking for attacking others when it comes to addressing issues.



Kennedy Agyapong in a recent interview alleged that Mr. Ablakwa begged him for money when he was aspiring to become the president of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) during his student days.



But speaking on state broadcaster GTV’s Breakfast Show on Thursday, February 24, 2022, the MP for North Tongu flatly denied the claims by Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



“He has a penchant when he can’t deal with issues; to go after the messenger. These are blatant fabrications. I have never, never, never received a dime. I don’t even talk to him.

“Where did I meet him, I had never gone to parliament when I was contesting for the NUGS presidency,” Mr Ablakwa stated.



Kennedy Agyapong recently lashed out at Ablakwa over his constant criticism of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for what the North Tongu MP describes as the president's liking for a profligate lifestyle.



According to the Assin Central MP, he is disappointed about the MP’s constant attacks on Akufo-Addo, when he (Okudzeto Ablakwa) owns luxurious cars with very little hard work.



Speaking on the back of Ablakwa’s criticism of the president’s usage of a private jet for his foreign travels, Kennedy Agyapong said, “let’s ask the Okudzeto guy when he was contesting as NUGS executive, it was Dan Botwe who asked him to come to me in parliament, and this is his posture (With hands behind him) to collect money. How many cars does he have today? Please give me a break, let us speak the truth, Okudzeto has never worked in his life. He has always been on the neck of Akufo-Addo and the private jet.”



