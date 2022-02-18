‘I don’t fear John Mahama’ – Abronye DC

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe ‘Abronye DC’ says he is not frightened by former president John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, many Ghanaians are assumed to be scared of Mr. Mahama due to his body stature, however he does not live in fear of the latter because he can match him boot for boot on any day.



Mr. Baffoe claimed the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress John Mahama had planned to toppled a coup against the NPP government.



He was later detained by the Accra Regional Police Command on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 following the accusations.



He was then arraigned before court and granted a GHC 100,000 bail with two sureties after pleaded not guilty for publication of false news, offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoↄ morning show on Thursday, February 17, 2022, Abronye DC declared that not only does he sees Mr. Mahama before him as “small” but he believes the former president doesn’t scare him in any way.

“You people seems to be frightened of John Mahama whenever you see him because you think he is thick and tall. But am not afraid of him. He looks small before me so I don’t fear him” he stated confidently.



Mr. Kwame Baffoe told Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, host of the show, and declared that “I no fear am”, he stressed in Pidgin.



In continual, the maverick politician warned that no amount of intimidation from what he described as “populist arrest” by the police service nor any individual would silent him from speaking his mind in the country.



He concluded by reiterating that he can only be intimidated on conditions that his “soul” is arrested.