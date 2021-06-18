I don’t feel safe – Atubiga tells IGP, National Security

Stephen Atubiga, Suspended member of the National Democratic Congress

A suspended member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga, has said he has been having incessant calls of threats on his life.

He asked the Police to investigate and bring to book the unscrupulous persons who want to harm him, though he was hesitant in mentioning any name of persons after his life.



He told Bonohene Baffour Awuah on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5 FM that he is a Ghanaian whose safety also matters in the country.



“I want to alert the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the National Security Coordinator, and other security agencies that as a Ghanaian my safety and everything is in their hands,” he noted.

Atubiga broke away from the National Democratic Congress(NDC) and plans on forming a new political party.



He was suspended by the NDC leadership for attacking the party’s Campaign Manager for the 2020 election Prof. Joshua Alabi.



He was also on record to have said that only useless politicians retire broke; a statement the National Democratic Congress deems as against the principles on which the party was built.