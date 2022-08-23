I don't have a preference in NPP flagbearership race - 'Referee' Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared that he has one more election to win as president - the 2024 presidential elections.

He, however, does not have a preferred candidate for the election because his party has yet to elect his successor as flagbearer for the vote.



Akufo-Addo who has been flagbearer over four election cycles - 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 - says he does not have a preferred candidate but will do all it takes for the process to elect one free and fair.



The president believes that it is only a free and transparent process that will help to unite the party to go into the election.



“The only time I have a preference is shown when I go to vote, but until then I have no preference. My attitude, for now, is a simple one. Just create the condition for a fair transparent process.



"One that after the competition will unite us. That’s my aim., I will do whatever I can to assist the new leadership of the party ...to organise the process in such a way that is fair so that whoever wins or loses will accept defeat," he said on Radio Upper East on Monday, August 22.



The president is in the region as part of his three-day official visit which started on Sunday.

He has also touted the developmental record of his party in the area of road infrastructure asserting that the record of his government was unprecedented under the Fourth Republic.



The NPP is set to hold presidential primaries next year. Among the purported frontrunners are Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen.



Others include Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, former General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong, Agric Minister Afriyie Osei Akoto and former Railways Minister, Joe Ghartey.



The NPP is looking to 'Break the Eight' - as in win a historic third consecutive term in office, which will be the first under the 1992 Constitution.



