‘I don't know how much I earn as an MP, my salary goes to the needy' – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP, Assin Central, has indicated that after serving his people for over two decades, he currently does not know how much he earns at the end of the month as a lawmaker.

According to him, his salary as an MP goes into an account directed to his philanthropic work and the amount does not benefit him directly.



He revealed that over the years, some of his major philanthropic works include sponsoring the education of needy students across the country.



Addressing a gathering in Takoradi as part of his Guidance Conference, Agyapong explained, “I use the money I make from Parliament to pay people’s school fees, as I speak to you, I don’t even know how much I make as a Parliamentarian because I put it into a separate account and I always give it out to people who are in need…"



He noted that he does not need to depend on the government for support because he makes enough money from his businesses.



Kennedy Agyapong, who is vying to be the flagbearer of the governing NPP, however, urged the youth to fight for their future instead of relying on the government to provide for all their needs. He stressed that persons who wait upon the government for provisions always struggle in life.

He further indicated that as a President, he will instil discipline in the public sector including sacking appointees who report to work late as a means of setting a standard of productivity and efficiency in the public sector.



“Those who believe that with the government I am not going to make it and therefore I will struggle in life ...and change [turn] my life around, those are the ones who are going to succeed in life but those who fold their arms and depend on government for everything will fail…,” Kennedy Agyapong charged.







PEN/SARA