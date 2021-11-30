I don’t know how much I’m worth as a businessman – Duffour

Former Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Former Finance Minister under late president Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills has revealed that he does not know how much he is worth as a business mogul.

The economist, banker, and entrepreneur, Dr. Kwabena Duffour says it has never occurred to him to value how much he is worth.



He said he does not know the value of his assets adding that it has never occurred to him to do so.



The former governor of the Bank of Ghana and owner of a conglomerate of businesses in the country made this revelation on Accra-based Asempa FM.



The business mogul who has shown interest in becoming flagbearer for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 presidential elections explained that at a point in time through the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS), he wanted to know who controlled Ghana’s economy and it came out that foreigners did.

“If you go to the mining sector as well as the banking sectors of the economy, it is owned by foreigners,” he stressed.



“Ghana’s economy is in the hands of foreigners,” he noted adding that “this does not spur development in all the sectors of the economy.”



He noted that there is a need for Ghanaians to take over the commanding heights of the economy.



He said management is a situational science that must also be applied to solve problems.