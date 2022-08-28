'I don’t read but your wife is my biggest fan' – Captain Smart shades Adom-Otchere

Renowned Journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has berated broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere for saying he does not read.

Captain Smart said that even though he does not read, Adom-Otchere’s wife watches his show, Maakye on Onua TV, religiously.



“Your wife is one of my biggest fans in Ghana. Your wife listens to me from Monday to Friday but my wife does not know you. So, if you say that I don’t read but your wife, who sleeps by your side and feeds and clothes you and your children, watches me every day, who are you? You are useless as a village maggot,” Smart said in in Twi dialect.



Following Captain Smart’s description of Paul Adom-Otchere as a "fool", the Metro TV show host rebutted, taunting the Onua FM/TV presenter while asserting that it is repugnant to resort to insults instead of engaging in intellectual analysis.



On his Good Evening Ghana show, Adom-Otchere dedicated almost five minutes to Captain Smart. Among others, the journalist, tagged as the hatchet man of government, said he was unperturbed about the insults but only wished national conversations are devoid of vituperative outbursts.



The Good Evening Ghana host poked fun at Captain Smart for once making “suicidal” comments that exposed his lack of understanding of geopolitics.

He said: “I think he [Captain Smart] watches our programme and sees how we’re doing paper works. The other day, he tried to do it; do you know what happened to him? He said he read and book and quoted a page and said Kwame Nkrumah had predicted that Russia will attack Ukraine. I said ‘Oh, Jesus’. And then social media went after him. The guy didn’t even understand the geopolitics because he won’t open a book and read it.”



