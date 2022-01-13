I don’t see any prophecy that causes fear and panic - Owusu Bempah

General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has criticized the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, for stating that prophecies cause fear and panic.



According to him, the IGP cannot classify prophecies as a violation of the country's law as many prophets in the bible have prophesied about death and calamities.



He, however, called on stakeholders to speak to the IGP to withdraw the directives.

"To me, I don't think any prophets who prophesy about death has violated the law because if you read the bible, there are many prophets who prophesied about deaths and calamities. So we cannot use laws against God. So the issue going on in the country, I called on stakeholders to speak to the IGP to withdraw the directives. Every prophet I know prophesied on December 31."



He explained further that just as doctors are able to diagnose individuals with sicknesses without causing fear and panic, prophesying should not be said to be causing fear and panic as both of them seek to find a solution to the problem.



"I don't see any prophecy that causes fear and panic; if you say you disagree with death prophecies, I won't agree with you because should someone fall sick and go to the hospital and the doctors check and say you have malaria or kidney failure does it fall under causing fear and panic.



"Whether he says it closely in the consulting room or publicly, it does not cause fear and panic. Should someone be diagnosed with a sickness, the doctor is rather helping the person and not causing fear and panic.



"He is helping to solve the problem by prescribing some medications. The same thing applies to the prophets, if a prophet prophesies about death and tell you to do this or that, and ask you to pray to prevent death, it doesn't fall under causing fear and panic," he stated on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia show.

He suggested that the IGP should have met with Men of God for them to explain to him what prophecy entails, adding that not all prophecy can be done in closed doors.



Meanwhile, the IGP has announced he will go after Men of God who gave doom prophecies after he warned religious leaders against it ahead of December 31, 2021.



According to the police, they had in possession multiple video footage regarding the same thing on December 31 2021.



They added that relevant laws and sanctions would be applied to religious leaders who violated the directives.



They also noted that prophecies that tend to cause fear and panic or put people's lives in danger is not limited to December 31 but should be adhered to daily.