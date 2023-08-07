I don’t see what we gain by attacking the record of our own govt – Akufo-Addo

NPP flagbearer hopefuls who have been critical of the Akufo-Addo government

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not happy with the criticism of his government by some of the contenders in the flagebearship race of his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking in a viral video from a recent event, the president wondered why some of the persons wanting to represent the NPP in the December 7, 2024, presidential elections would be criticising his government.



He asked how the contenders criticising his government would manage to convince the people of Ghana to vote for the party in the 2024 polls if they continue to castigate his government.



“I don't see what we gain by attacking the record of our own government. When you do that, then you become the party candidate, what are you going to tell the people?



“That oh, it was Akufo-Addo who mislead you and mismanage affairs. I will be different. Even though I am NPP. I'm still under the elephant sign but I'm different.



“The people of Ghana will be that gullible? No, let us this be serious,” the president said.

Akufo-Addo, therefore, urged members of his party to stop speaking ill of his government and propagate gate its good works.



“So, the question is I think that if we're talking about the record of the government, my understanding is that every NPP person, communicator, whoever you are… it's your duty to try and defend that record and make sure that the people of Ghana buy it.



“Because at the end of the day, once this presidential primaries is over, that (the record of his government) is going to be the issue before the country," he added.



10 people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which are slated for August and November 2023.



A super delegate conference would be held on August 26, 2023, to reduce the number of contenders to five while the main primaries would be held on November 4, 2023, to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



