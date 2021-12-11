I don't speak for NDC, stop tagging me - Kwesi Pratt fumes

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has registered his utter displeasure with those tagging him as an NDC sympathizer.

Mr. Pratt flipped his lid over comments that go to describe him as speaking for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), whenever sharing his thoughts on socio-political and national issues, while playing his role as a panelist on Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo'' and other platforms.



He and the Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro constituency, Slyvester Tetteh picked an altercation on the Friday's edition of the programme when taking turns to make their submissions on the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.



Slyvester Tetteh disagreeing with Kwesi Pratt on the latter's comments regarding the budget purported that Mr. Pratt was leaning towards the NDC, saying, "if you like, let's interview the Ghanaians listening to us today and everyone will say when you enter this studio, you talk for the NDC".



But his response didn't sink well with the seasoned Journalist as he exclaimed that, "that attitude that when someone doesn't agree with you, you say he is an NDC sympathizer or speaking for the NDC must stop. It doesn't help you''.

He admonished the MP and all other persons who associate his comments with the NDC to desist from it.



"This misbehaviour is clearly unacceptable. This deliberate tagging, it doesn't help because it's deliberate tagging. You've done this over the years and still doing it and it's so unfair . . . if I have been unprincipled all these years, I would not be sitting here by now. This programme from the time we started with the likes of Nana Ohene Ntow, Dan Botwe and so on, we've built a certain tradition. Don't come and spoil that tradition with these baseless allegations," he fumed.



