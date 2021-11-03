I don’t support Kojo Bonsu’s decision to contest for the NDC flagbearership – Fmr MCE

Kojo Bonsu, Former Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly

The 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Oforikrom Constituency, Henry Osei Akoto has advised former Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Kojo Bonsu against contesting in the party’s flagbearership race.

Kojo Bonsu declared his intention to contest former President Mahama and other names for the Flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) a few months ago.



However, Henry Osei Akoto, who was Assemblymember in the Bonsu Electoral Area during Kojo Bonsu’s tenure as KMA boss and considered a friend, has disagreed with the decision.



He lashed out to Don Kwabena Prah, host of the Epa Hoa Daben show on Happy 98.9 FM. He said, “We the people of the NDC are democratic and everyone has the freedom to express their views and opinion without hesitation. Kojo Bonsu is a good friend and a big brother but, his decision to contest for the flagbearership of the NDC is something I disagree with".

"Nevertheless, it is within his rights to contest for the position but I wished he never took that path. We have chosen John Mahama and we’re going to stick to him.”



The 2020 NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Oforikrom Constituency in the Ashanti Region, also applauded former president Mahama, describing him as having been consistent in his administration “and Ghanaians will re-elect him in the 2024 general elections for that.”