I don’t take money from politicians for my polls – Ben Ephson

Pollster, Benjamin Emmanuel Ephson

Ghanaian Pollster, Benjamin Emmanuel Ephson has denied allegations of allowing his polls to be politically influenced.

In an interview with Oyerepa FM, the pollster addressed some allegations that he receives money from politicians to put out poll results and predictions in their favour.



“Let me tell you something… If you are a leader of a political party and come for money from you and predict a win for you, will I be able to say it if you are going to lose, can I say it?” he said.



Some of the allegations against Ben Ephson stem from his 2016 poll in which he predicted victory for then President John Dramani Mahama.



Mr Mahama, however, lost the election to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party.



Explaining the reason behind the failure of his 2016 prediction, Ben Ephson said his research failed to factor in voter apathy.



“2016 I got it wrong. Do you know why? Because I did not factor in apathy,” he said.

Ben Ephson’s 2016 poll predicted a win for John Dramani Mahama with 52.4 per cent of expected votes while the research predicted 45.9 per cent of expected votes for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:















GA/BOG