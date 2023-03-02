14
Menu
News

I don’t take my decision to contest in NDC flagbearer elections lightly – Mahama raps party faithful

Mahama At The Campaign Lauch Former President and presidential hopeful of the NDC, Mr. John Dramani Mahama

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Former President and presidential hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Dramani Mahama, says he does not take his decision to contest in the flagbearer elections of the NDC lightly.

In his view, the 2024 general election is the most important and defining poll in the Fourth Republic, hence his decision to contest.

Addressing some party folks at his campaign launch to contest in the upcoming presidential primaries of the largest opposition party (NDC) in Ho, the Volta region capital, on Thursday, March 2, 2023, he explained, “For the 2024 elections, which I consider to be the most important and defining poll of our time, I have not taken this step lightly; it has been the product of months of prayer, broad consultations, and sober reflections.

“I have searched my soul and paid close attention to your voices, to your daily struggles, and to your present national predicament,” he reiterated.

“At this stage, Ghana demands experience, not experiment; Ghana demands togetherness and not divisiveness; now is the time for the bravery of heart and clarity of purpose,” he added.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: