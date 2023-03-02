I don’t take my decision to contest in NDC flagbearer elections lightly – Mahama raps party faithful

Former President and presidential hopeful of the NDC, Mr. John Dramani Mahama

Former President and presidential hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Dramani Mahama, says he does not take his decision to contest in the flagbearer elections of the NDC lightly.

In his view, the 2024 general election is the most important and defining poll in the Fourth Republic, hence his decision to contest.



Addressing some party folks at his campaign launch to contest in the upcoming presidential primaries of the largest opposition party (NDC) in Ho, the Volta region capital, on Thursday, March 2, 2023, he explained, “For the 2024 elections, which I consider to be the most important and defining poll of our time, I have not taken this step lightly; it has been the product of months of prayer, broad consultations, and sober reflections.

“I have searched my soul and paid close attention to your voices, to your daily struggles, and to your present national predicament,” he reiterated.



“At this stage, Ghana demands experience, not experiment; Ghana demands togetherness and not divisiveness; now is the time for the bravery of heart and clarity of purpose,” he added.