I don’t think anybody advised Kennedy Agyapong on the way he was going – Ayikoi Otoo

Joseph Nii Ayikoi Otoo, a former Attorney-General has expressed doubts about Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's readiness to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, recently faced defeat in the NPP presidential primary, with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerging as the party's flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.



Speaking on TV3 on November 4, 2023, while analyzing the NPP presidential primary, Ayikoi Otoo questioned Agyapong's political journey and whether he had received the necessary guidance for such a leadership role.



He highlighted that despite Agyapong's resources, he may not have adequately prepared himself for the position he aspired to.



"You can't teach new tricks to a mature dog. You find that the more it tries to get away from its old ways, the more it finds itself being submerged into it because that's how it is. So, you need to be groomed.



“…I don't think that anybody advised him (Kennedy Agyapong) on the way he was going,” onuaonline.com quoted him to have said.



He added "As for the resources to do the work, he has them, and he was able to get to wherever he is now largely based upon those resources.

The NPP presidential primary saw Kennedy Agyapong, along with Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Agriculture Minister, and Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong, being defeated by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the race for the party's flagbearer position.



Dr Bawumia secured his victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share. The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh, garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.



