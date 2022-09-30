4
'I don't think the president sleeps well' - Kabila responds to boos at Akufo-Addo

Akufo Addo Sad Mood President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

James Kwabena Bomfeh, Managing Editor of the National Forum newspaper, has registered his utter displeasure at the behaviour of some patrons of the Global Citizen Festival towards President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Global Citizen Festival was held at the Black Star Square over the weekend and saw electrifying performances from musicians; Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Gyakie, among others, with American music superstar Usher Raymond headlining the concert.

During the event, President Akufo-Addo appeared on the stage but was booed by the patrons while delivering his speech.

The attendees could be heard shouting 'away, away' while the president was speaking.

Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called 'Kabila', was disgusted that the patrons would treat the first gentleman in the country in such a manner.

He touted the president as doing things that inspire the world and making Ghana a centre of attraction; hence didn't deserve to be booed off the stage.

"Our President is inspiring hope at every time of his speech that we are not desperately helplessly hopeless. There is hope. Just as oxygen is to the lung and to life, so is hope to the life of a nation," he said and pitied the president saying, "I don't think the President sleeps well".

"It's not good. We must condemn it outright. That was disgraceful", Kabila reprimanded the patrons.

