I don’t underestimate the challenges Ghanaians are facing – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he does not underestimate the challenges which Ghanaians are facing at the moment.

He expressed optimism that the government and the people would overcome these challenges.



"I do not underestimate the challenges with which we are confronted. But I am strong in my conviction that we can overcome them. I know we are capable."





March 7, 2022

"I believe in the can-do spirit of Ghanaians. Ours is a bright future, and I am confident that the years ahead will be great," he tweeted.

He added, "The great majority of us, who are committed to democratic values and democratic institutions, will continue to resist the claims of these adventurers and employ all legitimate means in a democracy to maintain our free open system of governance."



