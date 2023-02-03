I don’t want to be Bawumia’s running mate – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong and Vice President Bawumia are both contenders for the NPP flagbearership

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has rejected any possibility of becoming a running mate of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia if he fails in his bid and the latter wins the contest.

Appearing on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme earlier this week, the Assin Central Member of Parliament affirmed his resolve to go throught the contest to the end but emphasised that he will not be a running mate should he lose.



“I will support him (Bawumia) as an NPP member, I will support him for his campaign but I don’t want to be his running mate,” he stated.



Asked by the host, Paul Adom Otchere on what his contribution will be to a Bawumia campaign if the vice president wins the race, Kennedy Agyapong said he will go ahead and support his campaign but maintained that he will not be his running mate.



“If I don’t win, I am a party member; I am party member I will help,” he stated.

The likes of Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyapong, Joe Ghartey, Dr Afriyie Akoto and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Kofi Konadu Apraku have all announced their bids for the NPP flagbearership.



Meanwhile, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who is yet to officially announce his bid is tipped as a lead contender in the race.



