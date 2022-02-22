I don't want to be president even though I am capable - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has stated that he would change Ghana if he is to become a President.

Speaking on #gtvbreakfast, the MP stated that, he has no intention of becoming a President, but if he is to be a president, he would change Ghana.



“I don’t (want to be President) but it doesn’t mean I’m not capable. I can change this country and you guys will clap for me,” he noted.



The MP however stated that, his 100 days as a President will be days of discipline in all sectors.



“The first 100 days will be discipline in all areas. Look, if I’m President, today ahh Jesus Christ. If you are a Minister and 8am, you are not there, you will have a problem so If the Minister has a problem what will happen to the Director, what will happen to those down there”, he noted.

“You go to Ghana Gas, some people use COVID to stay home for months. I say what? are you out of your mind, I said hell no, this is not happening in this institution anymore. The next day, all those who stayed home from 18 to 24 months reported”, he added.



The Assin MP stated that, the informal workers will also pay tax if he is to become a President.



“The informal will pay tax… Trotro drivers…. They are the ones when you sit in the trotro, taxis, they will be preaching ‘ewiase aye den’, (relating to economic challenges), they get everything free, ”ewiase aye den”. The transport owner doesn’t pay tax”, according to Hon. Kenedy Agyepong.