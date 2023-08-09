I don’t want to be referred to as former parliamentary candidate – Ho central MCE vows to win seat

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ho, Divine Bosson

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ho, Divine Bosson, has declared his intention to unseat the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate-elect, Edem Kofi Kpotosu, in the upcoming 2024 general elections for the Ho Central Constituency.

Mr. Bosson, who submitted his nomination forms at the New Patriotic Party's(NPP) constituency office on Tuesday, August 2023, expressed his determination to go the extra mile to secure victory in the election.



He emphasised that he aims to avoid being referred to as a former parliamentary candidate after the 2024 general elections, stating, “After 2024, I don't want to be referred to as a former parliamentary candidate. I hope, God willing, to be called a Member of Parliament (MP) come 2025.”



Speaking to the media following the acceptance of his nomination forms by the constituency executives, the Ho MCE who was accompanied by NPP Constituency Chairman, Frank Ahaze conveyed a strong message to his opponents, asserting that the constituency was not “sold” to any party and that the privilege to serve the constituents should be taken as an opportunity to better their lives.



“It is a privilege given to them to serve the good people of the constituency, but they have failed us throughout the fourth republic since 1992 to date. We gave them our powers that they should represent us and better the lives of people in this constituency, but we don't see that,” he stated.



Mr Bosson exuded confidence in his ability to foster development in the constituency and called upon all party faithful and residents of Ho Municipality to rally behind him and cast their votes in his favour.





On his part, the NPP Constituency Chairman, urged the Parliamentary candidate aspirants and his supporters to engage in a respectful and dignified campaign, urging them to refrain from using insults or launching personal attacks.



The deadline for filing nominations for all orphan constituencies under the NPP's banner is Thursday, August 10, 2023.



The political landscape in the Ho Central Constituency is shaping up, with the MCE's resolute bid to unseat the incumbent NDC representative, promising a dynamic and engaging electoral contest in the upcoming general elections.