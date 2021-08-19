I don’t want to get involved in any scandal - Ada MP

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Mensah, Member of Parliament for Ada

The Member of Parliament for Ada, Ms Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Mensah says she does not believe in any form of lotto, money doubling or finding money at strange places and therefore had to return the money which hit her account without her knowledge.

The MP is said to have noticed an amount of GHC 133,000.00 deposited in her account on Friday, August 13, 2021.



But she reported the issue to the Police Commander of Parliament and her bank.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, the MP said politicians hardly get people to defend them when there are issues and she did not want to get herself into any scandal as a result of the money.



“As politicians, you have to make sure you arrange your things in a way that you can overcome every problem, there is no way a politician will defend himself over money and he or she will be believed in this country,” she said.



Lotto



Ms Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Mensah continued that, “Already, I am one person who does not believe in lotto, I do not believe in doubling of money, I do not believe that I have gone to find some money and it is God who has gifted it to me, if God will gift me something, he will not put it on the floor. Because of that, if I see something on the floor, I have to return it to the owner.”

Giving a detailed account of the incident, the Ada MP said on Friday evening, she sent her son to go and take money from the ATM and the receipt and her balance alarmed her.



Initially, she felt it was some scam and asked her son to go and take another money in order to check the balance again and it was true the said amount had been put in her account.



The situation, she said got her asking who would send it and questioned the bank.



Unfortunately, the MP said the bank was unable to tell her who transferred the money to her account.



She also said she could not see the name of the sender in the alert which was sent to her via mail.



Although she refused to mention the bank because of security reasons, she said the Bank said it will investigate the matter.