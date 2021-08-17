I don't want to see the faces of Asiedu Nketia, Ofosu Ampofo - Allotey Jacobs

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs was asked if he's holding a grudge against the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman.

His response was: "I don't want to see the General Secretary or the National Chairman; I don't want to see their faces".



According to him, "they're destroying the NDC....they're using the youth to destroy people who have helped this party".



He was speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

Listen to him in the video below



