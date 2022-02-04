I don't watch local league anymore, it's upsetting - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

MP for Suame Constituency, Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu

Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said that he has stopped watching the Ghana Premier League(GPL) because it is 'upsetting'.



According to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, watching the GPL does not generate any form of excitement.



Speaking to Angel FM, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said he doubts if Asante Kotoko have players who could pull massive crowd to watch the team train, unlike the old days.

"Even the local league I don't watch. I don't follow it anymore because it's so distressing and if you watch them play it's not encouraging.[Those days] If you take Kotoko for instance...The team was so inspiring that even you visit the training grounds you would know this is a club. But today, I think we have such a squad," he said.



He continued by blaming Ghanaian sports journalists for overrating the local players after a short run of form.



"Also, sports journalists, in particular, are part of the problems. If a player starts picking up then you use big adjectives to describe him. After a short time then the player travels where he will become a bench warmer and because he is not ripped he won't be paid enough," he added.



The 2021/2022 GPL season is almost halfway through with Asante Kotoko leading the table with 33 points followed by Bechem United and Medeama on 26 points each.



Defending champions, Hearts of Oak are fifth with 23 points after 14 matches with a game in hand against the league leaders.