I don’t wish for a coup but we’re getting there if care is not taken – Nunoo-Mensah

Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah rtd

A former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, has cautioned that Ghana is heading towards destruction as the anger of the citizens might push people to stage a coup although that is not the best way to go.

According to the retired military officer, people are forced to organised coups out of anger against the system, as no one organises a coup unless something pushes them to.



Bemoaning the state of the economy, he said things are getting worse in the country and, thus, the youth must rise up because the two main dominant political parties – New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress – are both the same.



Speaking to Korku Lumor on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM, Wednesday, 10 May 2023, he stressed that coups destroy nations but Ghana is gradually getting there.



Explaining what triggers coups, he said: “We don’t go on that road [coups] with our eyes wide open. People like Rawlings who went on that road, something pushed them to go that road. Somebody will get up and do something spontaneously, the anger will come and you can’t control the anger because what is happening now you can’t bare it.”



“I don’t wish for a coup for this country at all, when we get there we won’t come back, Ghana will be finished. Look at Libya, look at Iraq, they’ll never come back, they’re finished they are gone, Sudan is going that way, it’s finished. I don’t want Ghana to go that way but if we don’t take care, we will go that way. We are not going there willingly but anger will push us there,” he stated.

The octogenarian passionately said “NPP and NDC are all the same.”



“Rawlings thought he could change Ghana before he died but he couldn’t change it and it’s a horrible pain and I don’t know why,” he expressed his frustrations before asking rhetorically, “do you have to kill people or murder people before they listen to you?”



Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah, who said he has lived in UK, Russia, Canada, Ukraine, Russia, wondered why the youth will queue at the American Embassy looking for visas when Ghana is a beautiful country.



“Ghana is a beautiful place but let’s build it…all our politicians should be ashamed of themselves and the youth must get up,” he charged.