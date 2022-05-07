0
I earn GH¢5000 as a teacher in Turkey, I didn’t want to spend my life in Ghana - Turkey-based Ghanaian

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

Turkey-based Ghanaian, Arnold Ababio has stated that he did not want to spend his life in Ghana. He thought of himself as an ‘international person.’

Speaking on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide,’ Arnold disclosed that he earns GH¢5000 as a high school teacher in Turkey. Moreover, the Political Science degree holder reveals why he changed his career in Turkey.

“I’ve always loved to stay abroad. I didn’t want to spend my life in Ghana, not because I hate my country, but because I am an international person,” he told DJ Nyaami.

In response to why he changed careers, Arnold mentioned that “with my political background, I could get into other fields. Also, we work for money, so any job that brings in cash is fine.”

He disclosed that he applied for permanent residence and took a teaching course after. Presently, Arnold teaches Psychology, History, and Geography at the high school level.

According to him, Turkey’s cost of living is cheaper than other countries. He added that Turkey is a big business location for cheap clothes.

‘Many Europeans come here for holidays and shop too because their goods are cheaper. When you have money for business, Turkey is the best place.”

Source: SVTV Africa
