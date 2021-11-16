I earn GHC10 but still donate to orphans -Trader

According to the woman, she makes a profit of only GHC 10 after a day's sale

A 42-year-old trader at Kasoa in the Central Region, Christiana Opoku has received support from Crime Check Foundation’s (CCF) donors to boost her business, which only earned her Ten Ghana cedis on a good business day.

Speaking to crimecheckghana, madam Opoku said she has been unable to expand her garlic hawking business due to lack of capital hence earning low income at the end of the day.



The garlic hawker indicated that she manages the little profit she makes to fend for the home and out of it she even makes donations to orphans who come to the Kasoa market to seek help.



When the CCF team caught up with the mother of seven at the market with her almost empty hawking tray, she said the market had been slow that day and she had sold a little of the item and given the rest to some orphans.



“When I sell a carton of garlic, I make Ten Ghana cedis out of it. I depend on the same profit for my food and transport but it does not deter me from helping the orphans who normally visit the market for help because their situation is also sad,” she said.

Madam Oppong said she only needed Three Hundred Ghana cedis to start her own business but she has been struggling to raise such an amount. “I take the garlic on credit to sell and then pay later. If it were my own business I could have earned more but there is no help,” she stated.



CCF and its donors, US-based California Classic Ladies and Assemblies of God Women’s Fellowship in Germany, gave Madam Oppong Four Hundred Ghana cedis.



Receiving the money, she thanked CCF and the donors for the support and promised to use it beneficially.



“God bless them and make their businesses prosper,” she said.